Laughs on the menu at Freston Boot for charity comedy night

Chuckle the night away at The Freston Boot's stand-up comedy night in aid of The Bus Shelter Ipswich.

Booking is advised for the evening event on Sunday December 5, which will include sets from three comedians, and attendees should be aged 18 or over.

Taking to the stage will be Glenn Wool, Elliot Steel and MC Ben Van Der Velde.

The comedy night is raising money for The Bus Shelter Ipswich, which works to provide basic needs to those who are homeless, struggling with addiction or less fortunate.

This can include shelter - on one of two converted buses run by the charity - or food, support and guidance.

Speaking about his expectations for the festive season, the general manager of the Freston Boot, Damon Jeffrey, said that while bookings have been slightly down on pre-pandemic levels, the team expected them to pick up.

He said: "We've got to be positive, keep pushing forward and make sure we've got that festive feel."