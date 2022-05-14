'Funpark' coming to Ipswich over jubilee weekend

Funpark is coming to Chantry Park in Ipswich and will offer over 24 rides - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

One of the UK's largest travelling theme parks is coming to Ipswich over the platinum jubilee period.

'Funpark' will be setting up in Chantry Park, Ipswich, after previously being located at Alderman Park next to Portman Road.

On offer will be over 24 rides and attractions including a roller coaster, dodgems, ghost train and pendulum rides for the adults, and teacups, crazy golf and bouncy castles for little ones.

There will even be 'Dinosaur Invasion Days' on May 22, and May 29.

The funfair will also offer onsite food and drink, and toilets.

The event will be open from Friday May 20, and will go until Sunday June 5. It will operate from 1pm-9pm on weekends, school holidays and bank holidays, and 5pm-9pm on weekdays.

The event works on a pay once for unlimited rides, and it is wristband entry only, prices are from £9.99.



