Published: 7:00 PM August 17, 2021

With live performance returning to theatres across Suffolk and north Essex, the Ipswich Regent will be celebrating the arrival of the uplifting musical Hairspray later this month.

The smash hit show is currently touring the UK and will stop off in Ipswich between August 23 - August 29, it will feature Loose Women panelist and former X Factor contestant Brenda Edwards as Motormouth Maybelle.

Edwards, who also became a Songs of Praise presenter earlier this year, has reprised the role in the Hairspray for the third time , saying the show "takes everybody on a wonderful journey".

Singer, actress, and presenter, Brenda Edwards will be reprising the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray for the third time - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Speaking ahead of Hairspray's arrival at The Ipswich Regent, Edwards said: "Even though some of the storylines are hard-hitting they are put across in a light-hearted way and there is so much energy.

"It's such an amazing show and I think that's exactly what people need coming out of this year-and-a-bit that we've had. They need something to laugh about and there are so many laughs in Hairspray."

The "hard-hitting" storylines Edward is referring to include the issues of integration and discrimination in 60s America.

Edwards said: "Coming out of lockdown now with everything that's been going on over in America and over here in terms of racial inequalities, it's a good show to make people think.

"It's not about cramming anything down anyone's throats. It's more like: 'Have a think. Does this apply to you? Search within yourself and see if you can do better.'

"Hopefully that's what people come out of the performance thinking, as well as feeling a bit lighter."

She added: " You hear them walking down the street afterwards singing 'You Can't Stop the Beat,' it's amazing the effect the show has on audiences."

The team at the Ipswich Regent are looking forward to welcoming a large audience for the hit musical Hairspray - Credit: Mark Senior

The Ipswich Regent has recently received its 'We're Good To Go' status from Visit England ahead of its Autumn season of shows.

We're Good to Go is the official UK mark to signal that a tourism and hospitality business has worked hard to follow government and industry COVID-19 guidelines.




