Harry Hill announces Ipswich Regent gig on first tour for nine years

Suzanne Day

Published: 11:01 AM December 28, 2021
Comedian Harry Hill

Comedian Harry Hill is coming to the Ipswich Regent in 2022

Comedian Harry Hill is promising his audience brand new jokes and a baby elephant when he brings his tour to the Ipswich Regent Theatre in November 2022.  

Hill, who famously hosted Harry Hill's TV Burp between 2001 - 2012, has not toured since 2013 and is eager to make people laugh again with his show 'Pedigree Fun'.

He said: "I hadn’t realised how much I missed performing live until lockdown stopped me from doing it.

"It’s great to be going back on stage and the good news is I am planning a very silly show."  

Comedian Harry Hill star of Harry Hill's Tv Burp

Harry Hill is well known for his show Harry Hill's Tv Burp and his voiceover work on ITV's You've Been Framed

The multi-award winning comedian, who also voices ITV show You've Been Framed, will perform at the Regent on Saturday, November 5, 2022. 

Tickets for the Pedigree Fun show are now available from the Ipswich Theatres website - ipswichtheatres.co.uk.

Other performers hitting the stage at the Regent in 2022 include popstar Anastasia and comedian Jimmy Carr. 


