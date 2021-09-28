Published: 10:15 PM September 28, 2021

The New Wolsey Theatre is playing host to HighTide's Inventing the Future festival and conference at the end of October as the new writing group take up residence at the Ipswich venue - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

The Suffolk-based HighTide Festival is celebrating its move to the New Wolsey by announcing a new festival celebrating emerging talent.

‘Inventing the Future’ will be a live and virtual celebration of creativity and resilience, with artists and communities at its heart, and will be seeking answers to the question: “What is the future of new theatre writing and how do we make that future with, equality, generosity and joy?”

Events will include the Inventing The Future Conference, held in association with The Writers' Guild of Great Britain, exploring how writers can best be supported as theatre evolves and changes to meet the demands of a post-pandemic world.

The event will also include readings of new plays by diverse writers that HighTide has supported throughout the pandemic; and new work created during the summer participation programme, designed to showcase a range of different voices from across the East of England.

This new event follows 14-years of showcasing new writing and new theatre in Aldeburgh and Halesworth, helping launch the careers of now internationally renowned writers including Jack Thorne, Ella Hickson and Vinay Patel.

Six new plays will be showcased across the festival weekend on October 22-23. Tickets for the play reading and the conference are available from the New Wolsey’s online box office

