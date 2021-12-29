Town's Holi Festival looks to go more colourful with paint plans
- Credit: Archant
High-spirit Holi celebrations are set to return to Holywells Park with plans for more colour if organisers can secure extra funding for additional paint.
The Festival of Colours event has attracted more than 4,000 people from around Ipswich to the park in spring.
At the festival, participants throw brightly coloured paint at one another in an "atmosphere of good humour".
The Ipswich and Suffolk Indian Association has applied to the Central Area Committee of Ipswich Borough Council for £1,500 towards its 2022 event.
The application also states that more rangoli powder colours will be purchased for the 2022 event - as the amount purchased for the last event was found to be "insufficient for the large crowd that came to Holywells Park to celebrate".
Holi is always held at the beginning of spring and marks the new life and energy that comes with the new season.
In a funding application for the event, the Ipswich and Suffolk Indian Association said: "Holi has now become one of the most awaited annual events in the year, enjoyed by all ages from the wider community and bringing all communities together."
