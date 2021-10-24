How Ipswich are you? Take our quiz to find out

Things to do

Published: 8:00 AM October 24, 2021

How well do you know Ipswich? Take our quiz to find out - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Do you know your Thomas Wolseys from your Thomas Gainsboroughs? Find out how Ipswich you are in our quiz.

Suffolk's county town has a rich history, plenty of things to see and do and is home to a world-famous football team.

Find out how well you know Ipswich by taking our quiz below.

Scores

12 - 15 Your knowledge of Ipswich is top-notch

7 - 11 Good score, but worth looking back through the history books

4 - 6 Work to do — please see the teacher

3 or below Poor show. Are you secretly from Norwich?