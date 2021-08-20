Vintage-style van coming to Ipswich to mark Hughes Electrical's centenary
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Hughes Electrical is celebrating its 100th anniversary by bringing a vintage-style van to Ipswich town centre.
To mark its centenary, the company, based in East Anglia, has recreated a 1950s Bedford van, complete with TVs, a washing machine, cooker and radio of the period.
The van is touring the company's shop locations, and will be outside the Corn Exchange in Ipswich on Wednesday, August 25. People are invited to go along and look at the old appliances.
Frank Hughes, a First World War veteran, founded the company in Lowestoft in 1921 to sell and repair radios.
It then went on to expand into the TV market and now employs 800 people in more than 30 stores across East Anglia.
Frank's grandson Robert Hughes, now chairman of the company, said his grandfather would be astounded by the scale of the company now, 100 years later.
Most Read
- 1 Person dies after being hit by train
- 2 Pub owners fined nearly £60k after worker falls through cellar hatch
- 3 Covid blamed as Ipswich hardware store closes
- 4 Controversial traffic calming chicane to be scrapped
- 5 New Ipswich depot could bring 180 jobs to town
- 6 Road safety plea after tragic death of Thomas, 21, in crash
- 7 Councillors urged to allow Ipswich Co-op demolition
- 8 Ipswich binman admits dealing cocaine, amphetamine and cannabis
- 9 Work starts on Ipswich Waterfront pedestrianisation
- 10 Traffic builds up outside Ipswich at rush hour