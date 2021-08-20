News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Vintage-style van coming to Ipswich to mark Hughes Electrical's centenary

Judy Rimmer

Published: 11:30 AM August 20, 2021   
Robert Hughes, chairman, celebrates the 100th anniversary of Hughes Electrical, which was founded by

Robert Hughes, chairman, celebrates the 100th anniversary of Hughes Electrical, with a 1955 Bush radio, and a 1955/56 17 inch television. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Hughes Electrical is celebrating its 100th anniversary by bringing a vintage-style van to Ipswich town centre.

To mark its centenary, the company, based in East Anglia, has recreated a 1950s Bedford van, complete with TVs, a washing machine, cooker and radio of the period.

The van is touring the company's shop locations, and will be outside the Corn Exchange in Ipswich on Wednesday, August 25. People are invited to go along and look at the old appliances.

Frank Hughes, a First World War veteran, founded the company in Lowestoft in 1921 to sell and repair radios.

It then went on to expand into the TV market and now employs 800 people in more than 30 stores across East Anglia.

Frank's grandson Robert Hughes, now chairman of the company, said his grandfather would be astounded by the scale of the company now, 100 years later.




