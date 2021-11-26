Pop sensation Anastacia to perform in Ipswich as part of European tour

Anastacia will perform in Ipswich next year - Credit: PA

Anastacia will be coming to Ipswich next year as part of her European tour.

The American singer-songwriter will be coming to the Regent Theatre on November 2, 2022 as part of her I'm Outta Lockdown tour.

The former Strictly come Dancing contestant is best known for her songs I'm Outta Love and Left Outside Alone.

Posting on her Instagram, Anastacia said: "I’m so excited to announce my I’m Outta Lockdown 22nd Anniversary Tour, coming to Europe and UK in 2022.

"I know we aren’t all out yet but this is something to look forward to, being able to dance together again."

Tickets went on pre-sale on Thursday, November 25 and can be purchased online.