Giant inflatable Moon comes to Ipswich for space exhibition
- Credit: Ipswich Borough Council/Megan Wilson
An impressive inflatable Moon is coming to Ipswich Art Gallery this summer to help families learn more about outer space during the school holidays.
The Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour will be the first exhibition at the gallery when it reopens on Saturday, July 31, running until October this year.
As well as the large inflatable moon hanging in the gallery's atrium, the free touring exhibition will also showcase a piece of Moon rock and fascinating scientific instruments.
Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council's planning and museums portfolio holder, said: "We are delighted that we will soon be able to welcome back visitors to Ipswich Art Gallery with an exhibition that will have something for all ages to enjoy.
"Outer space is such a fascinating subject and we hope visitors will discover something new about our neighbour, the Moon."
You may also want to watch:
Following the government's decision to lift the vast majority of coronavirus restrictions from July 19, visitors will not need to book tickets to Ipswich Art Gallery and Ipswich Museum.
Tickets are also no longer needed for the Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.
Ipswich Museums has asked that people wear face coverings for the safety and comfort of staff and other visitors. It is also encouraging social distancing.
Most Read
- 1 'I'm not ready to let her go' - Funeral planned for Ipswich mum who died after giving birth
- 2 Orwell Road closed after sinkhole opens up in Felixstowe
- 3 See inside these luxury Ipswich apartments being sold for £1million
- 4 New Felixstowe town centre restaurant and bar given go-ahead at resort
- 5 A14 truckstop to close to make way for project creating 1,500 jobs
- 6 Jailed in Suffolk: See the criminals put behind bars this week
- 7 Mum of murdered son shaving head for knife crime awareness
- 8 Will Suffolk's shops request face masks are still worn after 'freedom day'?
- 9 Greene King shuts 33 pubs as staff hit by 'pingdemic'
- 10 Two Ipswich nightclubs delay reopening after positive Covid tests
Ipswich Art Gallery is open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday. It is free to enter.
The Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour exhibition is being promoted by Head East, a campaign to promote visitor attractions in Norfolk and Suffolk.
What is your family getting up to in the summer holidays? Share ideas in the Mumlife Suffolk Facebook group.