Giant inflatable Moon comes to Ipswich for space exhibition

Published: 12:38 PM July 19, 2021

The Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour is a free exhibition coming to the Ipswich Art Gallery this summer - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council/Megan Wilson

An impressive inflatable Moon is coming to Ipswich Art Gallery this summer to help families learn more about outer space during the school holidays.

The Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour will be the first exhibition at the gallery when it reopens on Saturday, July 31, running until October this year.

As well as the large inflatable moon hanging in the gallery's atrium, the free touring exhibition will also showcase a piece of Moon rock and fascinating scientific instruments.

The exhibition at Ipswich Art Gallery will showcase an impressive inflatable Moon and a piece of Moon rock - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council's planning and museums portfolio holder, said: "We are delighted that we will soon be able to welcome back visitors to Ipswich Art Gallery with an exhibition that will have something for all ages to enjoy.

"Outer space is such a fascinating subject and we hope visitors will discover something new about our neighbour, the Moon."

Following the government's decision to lift the vast majority of coronavirus restrictions from July 19, visitors will not need to book tickets to Ipswich Art Gallery and Ipswich Museum.

Tickets are also no longer needed for the Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion.

Ipswich Museums has asked that people wear face coverings for the safety and comfort of staff and other visitors. It is also encouraging social distancing.

Visitors are being asked to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing when Ipswich Art Gallery opens on July 31 - Credit: Megan Wilson

Ipswich Art Gallery is open from 10am to 5pm, Tuesday to Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sunday. It is free to enter.

The Moon: Meet Our Nearest Neighbour exhibition is being promoted by Head East, a campaign to promote visitor attractions in Norfolk and Suffolk.

