Reunion event for Ipswich trail animals to 'build excitement' for Hoot

Travel Trunk Elmer is one of the statues being loaned for the reunion event at Ipswich Town Hall - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

More statues have been announced for the Wild in Art reunion event in Ipswich, which will see familiar pig and elephant faces return to the Town Hall and Corn Exchange.

The art trails through Ipswich from 2016 and 2019, Pigs Gone Wild and Elmer's Big Parade, will be celebrated at a weekend event next month.

To date, 20 statues have been confirmed to return, loaned by a number of local companies and organisations that bought the artwork when it was auctioned following each trail.

These will be displayed at the Town Hall and Corn Exchange from 10am to 4pm on March 12 and 13 as part of an event that celebrates the upcoming Big Hoot trail.

Street performances, children's activities and special visits from artists working on their owl designs will also feature across the free-to-attend weekend.

The Big Hoot Ipswich is the third trail brought to the town by St Elizabeth Hospice in partnership with creative producers Wild in Art.

Liz Baldwin, corporate and sponsorship fundraising manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "We are delighted to see so many supporters of previous art trails kindly loaning their sculptures for this reunion event, which will really build excitement ahead of the Big Hoot Ipswich 2022 this summer.

"Both the hospice and Ipswich Borough Council cannot wait for the reunion in March and if you or your company or organisation are the proud owners of a previous art trail sculpture, and would like your statue to join us for the reunion weekend, then please do get in contact as we would love to feature as many as possible."

Sir Loin Chop, owned by Homestyle UK Windows, will also be on display - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

Homestyle UK Windows are owners of two statues from the previous trails, both of which will be loaned to the reunion.

And Travel Trunk Elmer, owned by Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, will be making an appearance after travelling to South America in early 2020.

Peter Deer, managing director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: "We are really excited to be involved in The Big Hoot this summer, and the reunion will be a great way for us to celebrate our involvement and build anticipation for another really great trail.

"Travel Trunk has been raising awareness of St Elizabeth Hospice far and wide, having sailed to South America with us in early 2020.

"More recently, he has been on a tour of our Fred. Olsen Travel branches across Suffolk, and this will be the perfect way for him to end his latest adventure."

To contact the team about having your art trail statue displayed in the St Elizabeth Hospice Art Trail Reunion email thebighoot@stelizabethhospice.org.uk.