'We need more murals' - Ipswich artist on new exhibition and Banksy
An artist from Ipswich who believes Banksy's 'spraycation' in East Anglia has "levelled up" street art in Suffolk will be opening her first ever solo exhibition later this month.
Catalina Carvajal, 41, who moved to the UK from Bogata in Colombia, will be showcasing her work at the 142 Gallery in Hamilton Road in Felixstowe from Thursday November 25 to Wednesday December 1.
Mrs Carvajal, who said she is "very, very excited" about the exhibition, describes herself as a visual artist and illustrator and has recently created colourful murals in Felixstowe, Ipswich and Stowmarket.
Speaking ahead of the exhibition called 'A Common Ground' Mrs Carvajal described her work as: "surreal, fun, compelling and weird."
She added: "My story and mixed emotions of leaving my home to settle in Suffolk comes through in my work.
"I try to convey my own view of Latin America - differing from the stereotypical ideas, to say the least.
"Having spent a decade in Mexico City which is know for its incredible wall art I also bring an influence of activism in my own murals."
As well as showcasing her work inside the gallery, Mrs Carvajal will be painting a mural outside and is looking for a local business with an interest in the arts that may want to sponsor the piece.
Speaking about street artist Banksy's visit to Lowestoft and Oulton Broad this summer Mrs Carvajal said: " When I was painting a mural in Felixstowe recently some people were shouting 'Banksy'.
"I'm glad it happened (Banksy's visit) because it has levelled up street art in Suffolk. I love people having access to art in such an easy way, we need more murals."
The 'A Common Ground' exhibition will be open every day between November 25 - December 1 at the pop up gallery and creative space in Hamilton Road from 10am - 4pm and Mrs Carvajal hopes it will have a welcoming atmosphere.
She said: "I want it to be like a small party with Latin American music and cocktails - a real tropical vibe in the cold weather."
If you are a local business that wishes to sponsor the mural on the outside of the gallery you can contact Mrs Carvajal by emailing - hello@catalinacarvajal.com.
'A Common Ground' is being promoted by Head East an exciting cultural tourism campaign for Suffolk and Norfolk.