The Power of Stories exhibition at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich, ends this weekend. Fans have until October 24 to see the iconic Black Panther film costumes up close - Credit: Danielle Booden

This weekend is the last opportunity for Black Panther fans to get a look at the iconic costumes worn by Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia and Letitia Wright as Shuri in the blockbuster superhero movie.

The exquisite costumes are on loan from film-makers Marvel Studios for the Power of Stories exhibition, which has been designed to explore cultural heritage and the ability to use many different ways to tell stories, preserve cultural heritage, maintain a sense of history as well promoting group and personal identity.

The Power of Stories exhibition echoes the 2018 film's message for people to think about where they come from and who they want to be, aiming to show visitors how storytelling can be used as a tool to unite or divide people.

The exhibition includes comics and historic objects from musical instruments to carvings and cartoons as well as very personal stories drawn from the local community.

Community curator, Imani Sorhaindo is delighted by the record number of visitors the exhibition has received and by the positive feedback generated by the exhibits and the different stories that have been uncovered.

"As one of the PoS Community Curators I am pleased with the high level of engagement of people visiting the exhibition. It really shows that with diverse community collaboration it's a win-win for all. With over 20,000 visits and counting, it has certainly placed Suffolk on the map as I am aware that people from all diverse backgrounds visited from within and outside of Suffolk.

“A really thorough Covid risk assessment meant that people could still attend and be safe whilst doing so. It's been excellent playing a part in this amazing exhibition and hope for more collaborative work in the future."

The Power of Stories exhibition in the Wolsey Gallery, inside Christchurch Mansion, has to close this weekend. Sunday will be your last chance to see this beautiful and quite moving ‘storytelling’ experience.

