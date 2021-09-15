News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Christchurch Park's fireworks display to return in November

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:25 PM September 15, 2021   
The fireworks in Christchurch Park, Ipswich have been cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus. Picture

The fireworks in Christchurch Park, Ipswich have been cancelled in 2020 due to coronavirus. Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The organisers of the annual fireworks display in Ipswich's Christchurch Park have confirmed the show will be back in November after 2020's event was cancelled.

The 11th Ipswich Scout Group, which manages the popular event, has announced the 50th anniversary of the park's fireworks display will be held on Saturday, November 6.

Last year's show was one of many events that fell victim to the Covid pandemic.

The fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The fireworks in Christchurch Park Picture: MARK LANGFORD

The Sheringham Shantymen, who featured on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway earlier this year, are among the musicians booked to perform in the park for the display.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 1 at a cost of £7.00 per child and £9.00 per adult, with proceeds supporting the Scouts and other charities.

Children under 5 years old go free and do not need a ticket.

Gates for the display open at 6pm, while the main fireworks show will start at 8pm.

