Still time to book your place at the Ipswich Half Marathon

There is still time to sign up for the Ipswich Half Marathon and raise funds for St Elizabeth Hospice.

Runners in the Ipswich Half Marathon, which takes place on September 11, will be helping support St Elizabeth Hospice – this year's charity partner.

The 21.1km route will pass down Duke Street, through Ipswich Waterfront and then along Cliff Lane.

The runners will continue around the river Orwell, before heading along Wherstead Road, back on Grafton Way and finishing at Portman Road stadium.

The start of the Ipswich Half Marathon in Christchurch Park in 2015. This year, the race has been replaced by the inaugural Great East Run. - Credit: Sarah Lucy brown

All participants committed to raising funds for the hospice are required to pay a minimum of £150 entrance fee and will receive advice and guidance from a member of the hospice challenge team in order to meet this goal.

Joanne Rodger, the events and challenges manager at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: “We are so pleased to be charity partners for this year’s Ipswich Half Marathon.

“We have a limited number of running places available to hospice supporters and the local community, who would like to take on this brilliant challenge in aid of the hospice, so please do register your place now to avoid disappointment and best of luck to all the runners taking part!”

Ipswich Half Marathon 2022 - Credit: St Elizabeth Hospice

The event is organised by Run For All, a company that holds charity running and walking events, and sponsored by Larking Gowen, one of the largest accountants and business advisory firms in Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex.

Kate Lees, the partnerships assistant at Run For All, said: “We are thrilled to have St Elizabeth Hospice join us as a charity partner for our brand new event in 2022 the Ipswich Half Marathon.

“At Run For All we encourage runners of all abilities to get involved, and we hope to inspire people to lace up their running shoes, take on a new challenge and help raise vital funds for St Elizabeth’s Hospice.”

To register your place to run the Ipswich Half Marathon in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice, visit www.stelizabethhospice.org.uk/event/ipswich-half-marathon/.