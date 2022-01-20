Footballing great Harry Redknapp bringing new tour to Ipswich

Harry Redknapp is coming to Ipswich for a Q&A with audience members as part of his new tour - Credit: PA

King of the I'm A Celebrity Jungle and footballing legend Harry Redknapp is coming to Ipswich later this year.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United manager will be taking to the Regent Theatre stage on Thursday, April 28 to talk about his 60 years in football - as a player, coach, manager and pundit.

Redknapp, who won ITV's I'm A Celebrity back in 2018, is coming to town as part of his new tour An Evening with Harry Redknapp.

On the night, members of the audience will be able to ask Redknapp questions during a question and answer session.

People are also able to purchase the VIP package which includes a meet and greet, photo opportunity and a signed poster.

Standard tickets start at £38 and VIP tickets £88 and can be booked online.