England cricketing greats coming to Suffolk for Q&A

Sir Ian Botham and Graham Gooch will be in Ipswich later this year - Credit: PA/Andrew Patridge

Cricketing fans are in for a treat as two England legends are coming to Ipswich.

An Evening with Sir Ian 'Beefy' Botham hosted by Graham Gooch will take place at the Corn Exchange on Tuesday, May 24.

On the night, members of the audience will be given the chance to ask Gooch and Botham lots of questions about the illustrious careers.

Gooch will take a look back on Botham's career along with asking his opinions on the current state of English cricket.

Both Botham and Gooch were England captains and had great success at international level.

Botham is widely regarded as one of the greatest all-rounds in cricketing history, while Essex-born Gooch was one of the most feared batsmen of his generation.

During the half-time interval there will be a raffle with some prizes up for grabs, as well as the chance for guests to purchase sporting memorabilia.

Tickets for the night are expected to sell out quickly so anyone who wants to go is advised to book early.

Tickets cost £32.50 and can be booked online.