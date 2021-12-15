News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Jimmy Carr to bring new tour Terribly Funny to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:31 AM December 15, 2021
8 Out of 10 Cats star Jimmy Carr is in Felixstowe this weekend

Jimmy Carr's new tour will be coming to Ipswich in the new year - Credit: PA

The last remaining tickets for Jimmy Carr's Terribly Funny tour to Ipswich are now on sale. 

The TV funny man will be coming to the Ipswich Regent Theatre on Saturday, January 22.

The show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things and the audience is being warned that Carr will not hold back with his jokes during his time on stage. 

The 8 Out Of 10 Cats presenter took to the stage in Felixstowe in October as part of his UK tour.  

Carr also hit the headlines for poking fun at Norfolk in a weather forecast on ITV's Good Morning Britain - describing the county as "awful".

Tickets start at £32.50 and can be booked online

Regent Theatre
Ipswich News

