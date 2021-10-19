Published: 3:14 PM October 19, 2021

Fancy creating a new piece of music to be premiered at Snape next year as part of their annual schools Celebration event? Then join in a musical workshop in Ipswich this half-term - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Are you musical? Do you enjoy a singing? Do you fancy helping to create a new piece of music?

If you are currently in full-time education why not join Britten-Pears Arts for an exciting half-term project as part of their vocal performance initiative, Group A?

On Tuesday, October 26, from 10am to 3pm, singer-songwriter Emily Barden will be collaborating with a diverse group of young people to influence and inspire the creation of the finale song for Britten Pears Arts’ annual festival, Celebration.

Fancy creating a new piece of music to be premiered at Snape next year as part of their annual schools Celebration event? Then join in a musical workshop in Ipswich this half-term - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Young music-makers will also have the chance to visit Snape Maltings in March 2022 to perform the piece they have helped inspire, along with other young performers from across Suffolk. The day will also involve plenty of singing and music-making in Group A style. No prior musical experience is necessary.

The event is suitable for those aged eight-18. For any questions or to talk about the project further, please email community@brittenpearsarts.org Places need to be booked in advance.

