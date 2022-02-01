Spend an evening with ex Liverpool stars as they come to Ipswich

Liverpool legends Mark Lawrenson and Ronnie Whelan are coming to Ipswich later this year - Credit: PA

Footballing fans are in for a treat as two Liverpool and Ireland legends are coming to Ipswich.

An Evening with Mark Lawrenson and Ronnie Whelan will take place at Venue 16 in Tuddenham Road on Friday, March 18, for a St Patrick's Day Sporting Dinner.

The ticket includes a three-course dinner, entertainment across the evening including a comedian, and an opportunity to get a photograph with the two legends.

Playing as a defender, Lawrenson spent seven years at Liverpool scoring 11 goals during his 241 appearances for the club.

After hanging up his boots Lawrenson has spent many years in the media industry and as a regular pundit for BBC Sport.

Whelan, a midfielder, spent 15 years at Liverpool making 362 appearances and scoring 46 goals during his time.

The dress code for the event requires all men to be in suit jackets.

Tickets cost £59.95 per person or a table of 10 people can be booked for a discounted price of £550 and can be purchased online.