Published: 6:20 PM May 17, 2021

Getting ready for the big Black Panther 'Power of Stories' exhibition at Christchurch Mansion this summer. L-R Glen Chisholm (Community Curator), Cllr Carole Jones, Ivy Scott (Community Curator) and Eleanor Root Collections and Learning Curator - Credit: Jade Froud IBC

Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion reopened today following the easing of lockdown regulations.

The reopening comes at the same time as news that Ipswich Museums have been shortlisted for the prestigious 2021 International Museums + Heritage Awards.

The nomination is for the Community Impact award that recognises the work the museum team undertook with local community partners, including Volunteering Matters, Suffolk Parent and Carers Network and Suffolk Libraries, in creating Museum From Home packages for children in the local community.

With support from Arts Council England, more than 1200 activity packs were distributed locally to a range of groups – children aged 7 to 11, children with special educational needs (SEN), under 5s and young adults. The success of the project led to unprecedented demand and positive partnerships.

Ipswich Museum's activity packs which were distributed during lockdown earning them a nomination in the 2021 Community Impact Awards - Credit: IBC

The project ensured Ipswich Museums stayed engaged with their community partners whilst being of service to Ipswich communities. The awards will be announced on July 1.

Now, with lockdown rules being relaxed, visitors to Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion can once again come face to face with the historic exhibits in the town’s collection.

Visitors need to book a free ticket for a timed slot before they visit and in accordance with government guidelines, all visitors are required to wear a face covering.

A one-way system with signage is in place to direct visitors and advise them to keep their distance. Hand sanitiser stations are available along the route.

Councillor Carole Jones, Ipswich Borough Council Portfolio Holder for Museums, said: “It’s exciting to be able to open the doors again and staff are looking forward to welcoming visitors back to the museums soon. Our museums are free for everyone and a perfect place to come and escape and explore.”

Both venues are open from 10am to 5pm Tuesday to Saturday and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

The much-anticipated Power of Stories exhibition, which includes a display of sensational costumes from the hit film Marvel Studios’ Black Panther, will now open at Christchurch Mansion from June 26 to October 24 2021.

The outfits of T’Challa, Shuri and Okoye will sit alongside Marvel comics and historic museum objects and local stories.

Visitors can also look forward to the reopening of Ipswich Art Gallery this summer.

The Moon: Meet our nearest neighbour is a touring exhibition and features fascinating objects such as a large inflatable Moon, scientific instruments, and actual Moon rock on loan from Bespoke Scientific, giving visitors the chance to discover what the Moon is made of, how it has influenced our history, culture and natural world, and how we have explored it from ancient times to the present and future. The exhibition will open from July 31 - October 10 2021.

Tickets will be available to book for Ipswich Museum and Christchurch Mansion via the Colchester + Ipswich Museums website.