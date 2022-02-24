News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

How you can help solve a murder as new show comes to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:11 AM February 24, 2022
The Post-Mortem Live is coming to Norfolk in 2022.

The Post-Mortem Live is coming to Ipswich later this year. - Credit: The Post-Mortem Live

Have you ever wanted to have a go at solving a murder? Well a new show where people can gain insight into the fascinating world of pathology is coming to Ipswich. 

The Post-Mortem Live is coming to the Best Western hotel in London Road, Copdock for a four-hour-long experience. 

During the rare insight into a post-mortem, attendees will examine the body to identify the principal cause of death and learn about the organ systems including a real kidney, stomach, intestines, lungs and heart. 

The anatomy used for the dissection is not human and comes from pigs, with special effects used for the simulated experience.

Attendees will also use forensic entomology, the study of insects to try and work out how long the body has been left for dead.

To do this they will pull live maggots and pupae casings from the dead body using forceps which have been specially prepared and use expert guidance to work out how old they are.

The workshops are led by award-winning human anatomist Samuel Piri and his clinical team and use VIVIT - the world's only semi-synthetic human corpse.

Tickets for the event cost £72 per person, with discounts for NHS, blue light staff, and students (ID required). it is for ages 16 and above - book at thepostmortemlive.co.uk

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Emergency services attend the scene of an incident where three cars became stuck in a flood at The S

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Six people rescued from three cars 'filling with water' near Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A woman was punched while walking her dogs near the Churches on Caudwell Road

Suffolk Live News

Woman punched while walking dogs in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court, where Jason Mohammed and Quin Byrne's sentencing hearing was adjourned

Ipswich Crown Court

Ipswich paedophile jailed for 52 months

Jane Hunt

person
Run of shops in Westgate Street including Slemani and Shawarma Bistro

Planning

Permission sought for mosque in Ipswich

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon