How you can help solve a murder as new show comes to Ipswich

The Post-Mortem Live is coming to Ipswich later this year. - Credit: The Post-Mortem Live

Have you ever wanted to have a go at solving a murder? Well a new show where people can gain insight into the fascinating world of pathology is coming to Ipswich.

The Post-Mortem Live is coming to the Best Western hotel in London Road, Copdock for a four-hour-long experience.

During the rare insight into a post-mortem, attendees will examine the body to identify the principal cause of death and learn about the organ systems including a real kidney, stomach, intestines, lungs and heart.

The anatomy used for the dissection is not human and comes from pigs, with special effects used for the simulated experience.

Attendees will also use forensic entomology, the study of insects to try and work out how long the body has been left for dead.

To do this they will pull live maggots and pupae casings from the dead body using forceps which have been specially prepared and use expert guidance to work out how old they are.

The workshops are led by award-winning human anatomist Samuel Piri and his clinical team and use VIVIT - the world's only semi-synthetic human corpse.

Tickets for the event cost £72 per person, with discounts for NHS, blue light staff, and students (ID required). it is for ages 16 and above - book at thepostmortemlive.co.uk