Russian ballet company brings Swan Lake to Ipswich Regent

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia is presenting three shows at Ipswich Regent Theatre at the beginning of February, including Romeo and Juliet and Swan Lake.

Accompanied by the Russian State Ballet Orchestra, the leading ballet company's tour will arrive in Ipswich for shows on all three dates from February 3 - 5.

Artistic director Sergei Brobov said: "I am delighted to return to the UK this year. The response of audiences wherever the company performs is overwhelming.

"We can't wait to be back on stage in front of UK audiences once again."

The ballet to be performed this season are Snow Maiden on February 3, Romeo and Juliet on February 4 and Swan Lake on February 5.

The Russian State Ballet of Siberia was formed in 1978 by graduates from choreographic schools in Moscow, St Petersburg, Kiev, Novosibirsk and Yekaterinburg.

Tickets can be booked at www.ipswichtheatres.co.uk, with prices starting at £15.