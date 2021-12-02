News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Rudolph starts his run - when is he coming to your Ipswich street?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM December 2, 2021
Rudolph on his run around the Ipswich area, with Ipswich Round Table

Rudolph on his run around the Ipswich area, with Ipswich Round Table - Credit: Lewis Good

Rudolph has brought Santa to the Ipswich area again, for the 51st year - and this time they are also rewarding inspirational children.

Ipswich Greyfriars Round Table's annual Rudolph Run launched this year's route in Grange Farm, Kesgrave, setting out from the Bell Inn on Wednesday, December 1.

The Round Table has brought Santa and Rudolph to meet the public in the Ipswich area 

The Round Table has brought Santa and Rudolph to meet the public in the Ipswich area, starting at Grange Farm - Credit: Lewis Good

It is collecting money for Genesis Orwell Mencap and other local causes, and has announced its full route. 

Glenn Williamson, chairman of Ipswich Round Table, said: "It was a very good start, with a large turnout. People in Grange Farm always support us.

Santa on his sleigh as the Ipswich Round Table Rudolph Run launched at Grange Farm 

Santa on his sleigh as the Ipswich Round Table Rudolph Run launched at Grange Farm - Credit: Lewis Good

"At one stage we had about 50 to 60 people following behind the sleigh."

This year, before the run, people in Ipswich nominated a number of brave and inspirational youngsters, known as VICs (Very Important Children) to receive special gifts from Santa.

Ipswich Round Table's Rudolph Run got under way in the Grange Farm area

Ipswich Round Table's Rudolph Run got under way in the Grange Farm area - Credit: Lewis Good

 Mr Williamson said the new initiative had proved popular and around 20 children had been nominated.

The Rudolph Run, a hugely popular local institution, was visiting the Gainsborough area on Thursday, December 2, and Belstead Hills on Friday, December 3.

You can donate in buckets, online or by card.

Money is being collected in buckets on the Rudolph Run around the Ipswich area

Money is being collected in buckets on the Rudolph Run around the Ipswich area - Credit: Lewis Good

Where Rudolph is going next, with starting points

Friday, December 3:  Belstead Hills, The Belstead Arms.

Monday, December 6: Bramford Road, Red Lion.

Tuesday, December 7: Chantry North, The Kingfisher. 

Wednesday, December 8: Old Kesgrave, Heath Primary School (new route).

Thursday, December 9, Christchurch East, The Woolpack.

Friday, December 10, Crofts, Man on the Moon.

Sunday, December 12: Woodbridge Road (family run), The George.

Monday, December 13: California area, Lattice Barns.

Tuesday, December 14: Whitehouse/Bramford Lane, Flying Horse.

Wednesday, December 15: Stoke Park, The Belstead Brook.

Thursday, December 16: Castle Hill/Whitton, Suffolk Punch.

Friday, December 17: Christchurch West, The Greyhound.

Monday, December 20: Broke Hall, The Golf.

Tuesday, December 21: Selkirk/Australia, The Selkirk.

Wednesday, December 22: The Rivers/Greenwich, Margaret Catchpole.

Covid safety measures are in place.

Visit the Rudy Tracker on the @ipswichroundtable Facebook page for updates and the link for that night.


Christmas
Charity Fundraiser
Ipswich News

