Rudolph starts his run - when is he coming to your Ipswich street?
- Credit: Lewis Good
Rudolph has brought Santa to the Ipswich area again, for the 51st year - and this time they are also rewarding inspirational children.
Ipswich Greyfriars Round Table's annual Rudolph Run launched this year's route in Grange Farm, Kesgrave, setting out from the Bell Inn on Wednesday, December 1.
It is collecting money for Genesis Orwell Mencap and other local causes, and has announced its full route.
Glenn Williamson, chairman of Ipswich Round Table, said: "It was a very good start, with a large turnout. People in Grange Farm always support us.
"At one stage we had about 50 to 60 people following behind the sleigh."
This year, before the run, people in Ipswich nominated a number of brave and inspirational youngsters, known as VICs (Very Important Children) to receive special gifts from Santa.
Mr Williamson said the new initiative had proved popular and around 20 children had been nominated.
The Rudolph Run, a hugely popular local institution, was visiting the Gainsborough area on Thursday, December 2, and Belstead Hills on Friday, December 3.
You can donate in buckets, online or by card.
Where Rudolph is going next, with starting points
Most Read
- 1 Emergency road closure in place on busy Ipswich road
- 2 Apology for Ipswich pub landlords after 'insensitive LGBT+ comments'
- 3 Family's Christmas lights tribute to Jessica, 28, who died after giving birth
- 4 ‘I thought I was going to die’ - Woman feels let down after spiking
- 5 Matchday Recap: Town out of Trophy after shootout loss
- 6 Further case of Omicron Covid variant detected in East Anglia
- 7 Will 'traditional' new homes at Ipswich Garden Suburb soon be obsolete?
- 8 More than 200 homes in Ipswich without electricity after power cut
- 9 Snow falls over Suffolk and more sub-zero temperatures to come
- 10 Care home residents ride in limos and see the Dream Boys post Covid
Friday, December 3: Belstead Hills, The Belstead Arms.
Monday, December 6: Bramford Road, Red Lion.
Tuesday, December 7: Chantry North, The Kingfisher.
Wednesday, December 8: Old Kesgrave, Heath Primary School (new route).
Thursday, December 9, Christchurch East, The Woolpack.
Friday, December 10, Crofts, Man on the Moon.
Sunday, December 12: Woodbridge Road (family run), The George.
Monday, December 13: California area, Lattice Barns.
Tuesday, December 14: Whitehouse/Bramford Lane, Flying Horse.
Wednesday, December 15: Stoke Park, The Belstead Brook.
Thursday, December 16: Castle Hill/Whitton, Suffolk Punch.
Friday, December 17: Christchurch West, The Greyhound.
Monday, December 20: Broke Hall, The Golf.
Tuesday, December 21: Selkirk/Australia, The Selkirk.
Wednesday, December 22: The Rivers/Greenwich, Margaret Catchpole.
Covid safety measures are in place.
Visit the Rudy Tracker on the @ipswichroundtable Facebook page for updates and the link for that night.