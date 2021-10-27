Published: 7:00 PM October 27, 2021

Award-winning Ipswich-based physical theatre company Gecko is returning to live performance with their critically acclaimed production The Wedding in November.

Having been forced to abandon live work for almost two years Gecko are back with The Wedding, their most ambitious production to date, which focuses on personal and political marriage, and is being staged at Colchester’s Mercury Theatre on November 4-5.

Gecko’s Artistic Director, Amit Lahav, said: “Lockdown was a pressure on society, on relationships and on the theatre industry. The work Gecko creates is personal to me to begin with, but the issues are always societal, and so they resonate deeply with the ensemble as we explore and create.

“The end result inevitably resonates with our audiences too. That’s why theatre is essential - to explore these issues and constantly challenge the status quo. We’re delighted to be remounting The Wedding, bringing together the ensemble and connecting with our audiences again.”

Gecko creates physical theatre, endeavouring to deepen human connection through visual, visceral and ambitious performance. Led by artistic director Amit Lahav, Gecko has developed seven full-length shows, numerous youth projects and workshops. The company is currently developing their eighth show in their hometown of Ipswich, which is commissioned by the National Theatre.

Gecko’s seventh creation, The Wedding, is inspired by the complexities of human nature: the struggle between love and anger, creation and destruction, community and isolation.

An extraordinary ensemble of nine international performers guide audiences through a blur of wedding dresses and contractual obligations, a dystopian world in which we are all brides, wedded to society.

Combining movement, imagery and provocative narratives in Gecko’s trademark style, The Wedding brings these contracts into question with an emotionally charged and spectacular performance.

Tickets can be booked on the Mercury Theatre’s website