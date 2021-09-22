Review

Published: 12:46 PM September 22, 2021

Never Lost at Home will run at the New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich until Saturday, October 9 - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

A packed audience including some Ipswich Town legends, headed to the New Wolsey Theatre on Tuesday night to watch brand new rock and roll musical - Never Lost At Home.

The show, which celebrates Ipswich Town's victorious run to the UEFA cup final in 1981, brings together a talented cast of multitasking actors and musicians and runs until Saturday, October 8.

Never Lost at Home, which is written and directed by Peter Rowe, follows on the success of another of his shows - Our Blue Heaven, which delighted audiences at the Ipswich theatre back in 2018.

Peter Peverley, reprised his role as the legendary Ipswich Town manager Sir Bobby Robson - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

The story follows Ipswich Town fans across Europe and touches on their disappointment in the FA Cup and league title ahead of their trip to Amsterdam in May 1981.

It tells the real stories of the Ipswich fans and the struggles of unemployment in the town in the early 80s.

Undeniably the star of the show was Peter Peverley as Sir Bobby Robson, the actor reprising his role from Our Blue Heaven.

The actor had Sir Bobby's mannerisms down to a tee - I remember being impressed with his performance in 2018, but on Tuesday night it honestly felt like I was watching the man himself.

Making his professional debut in Never Lost at Home is Keanu Adolphus Johnson as Smudger. You would never have guessed it was Johnson's debut - his comic timing and musical ability made Smudger a truly lovable character.

Since Our Blue Heaven was staged in 2018, Ipswich town has lost two of the club's most beloved and talented players, Kevin Beattie and Paul Mariner - tribute was paid to both of them in the script and the programme which brought a real poignancy to the show.

The multi-talented cast of Never Lost at Home brought a real energy to the New Wolsey on Tuesday night - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Touching moments aside, the show had a real energy about it, the cast threw themselves into performing 80's hits including Eye of The Tiger and I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For.

I did hear a few audience members mummering that people weren't massive fans of some of the video production in the show but I didn't mind it, in fact it helped Never Lost at Home have a different feel to Our Blue Heaven.

Ange and Smudger were two loveable characters in Never Lost at Home ( Olivia Foster-Browne and Keanu Adolphus Johnson) - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

As a fan of both 80's music and Ipswich Town, I loved the show and it had me eager to return to Portman Road, despite Town's current slightly less victorious fortunes.

And I must mention the New Wolsey's revamp which has given the theatre a really fresh, modern feel.

Town fans on the terraces in Never Lost at Home - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Understandably many theatregoers may still feel nervous about heading back into a crowded room, many of the audience chose to keep their masks on. However the New Wolsey is also livestreaming the show for those that aren't ready to head back to the theatre quite yet.

Find out how to book your ticket on their website - wolseytheatre.co.uk.

Never Lost at Home has a fantastic soundtrack of 80s hits - Credit: Mike Kwasniak







