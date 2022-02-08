News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Vintage clothing kilo sale coming to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:07 PM February 8, 2022
North Norfolk Railway 1940s Weekend at Sheringham. Looking at vintage clothes at Sheringham Station.

A vintage kilo sale will be coming to Ipswich next week. - Credit: Archant

Vintage clothing lovers are in for a treat as a fill-a-bag thrift sale is coming to Ipswich. 

The vintage clothing sale will be at the University of Suffolk's Students' Union in Neptune Way at 11am on Thursday, February 17.

Organisers have said they will be bringing "rails and rails" of vintage thrift for visitors to rummage through and all for £20 per filled bag. 

On sale will be vintage second-hand clothing, with some branded items, although they are expected to sell out quick. 

Visitors are being told to expect everyday wardrobe staples such as; sweaters, knitwear, shirts, T-shirts, jeans, denim, jackets, coats with a mixture of women's and men's sizes available. 

How does it work?

On arrival, you will be given a bag, which you can fill with vintage clothes. 

You can fill as many bags as you wish and stock is replenished throughout the day. 

Once you have finished filling your bags head to the till. 

How do I pay?

Entry to the vintage clothing event is free but card and Apple Pay are accepted to purchase clothes. 

How much vintage clothing can I fit in a bag?

Now this all depends on what you buy. Approximately four to five items will fit in a bag, making it around £2 an item.  

People are also able to just purchase individual items. 

There will also be a jewellery section, which is not included in the fill a bag deal but prices start from £4.

