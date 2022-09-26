Jimmy’s Farm welcomes two newborn capybara pups

A popular Suffolk farm has welcomed two newborn capybara pups.

Small, fluffy and utterly adorable, the pups joined the other animals at Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park on the edge of Ipswich.

Capybara's mum, Mirabal, gave birth to the two pups on September 12.

Capybara pups - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

Park director, Stevie Sheppard, said: “Soon after the birth, the pups were finding their feet and clambering over mum – they are just so lovely to watch.

“We have a group of four female capybaras and one male, so hopefully we will have more pups born soon!”

After a five-month gestation period, a female capybara will typically give birth to four or five pups, however, it is not uncommon for a female to deliver one of two, like Mirabel.

Capybara pups aren’t effective swimmers at first, so they stay on land hiding in bushy cover.

Capybara Herd - Credit: Jimmy's Farm

It will not be long until they get in the water with their mum, as these semi-aquatic animals are adapted for life underwater with features such as webbed feet.



