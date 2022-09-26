Jimmy’s Farm welcomes two newborn capybara pups
- Credit: Jimmy's Farm
A popular Suffolk farm has welcomed two newborn capybara pups.
Small, fluffy and utterly adorable, the pups joined the other animals at Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park on the edge of Ipswich.
Capybara's mum, Mirabal, gave birth to the two pups on September 12.
Park director, Stevie Sheppard, said: “Soon after the birth, the pups were finding their feet and clambering over mum – they are just so lovely to watch.
“We have a group of four female capybaras and one male, so hopefully we will have more pups born soon!”
After a five-month gestation period, a female capybara will typically give birth to four or five pups, however, it is not uncommon for a female to deliver one of two, like Mirabel.
Capybara pups aren’t effective swimmers at first, so they stay on land hiding in bushy cover.
It will not be long until they get in the water with their mum, as these semi-aquatic animals are adapted for life underwater with features such as webbed feet.