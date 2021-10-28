X Factor star Joe McElderry brings George Michael show to Regent
- Credit: Michael Wharley
X Factor winner, musical theatre star and number one selling singer Joe McElderry is set to electrify the Ipswich Regent next year with a brand-new show celebrating the music of the late George Michael.
Freedom, starring Joe McElderry, will pay homage to one of world’s most iconic music legends visiting Ipswich Regent Theatre on October 24, 2022.
This high-energy show will take audiences on an unmissable journey through George’s greatest hits including Careless Whisper, Club Tropicana, Faith, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, FastLove and many more.
Joe won ITV’s The X Factor in 2009 following his stunning duet of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me with George Michael – something Joe will never forget.
“To this day I still have to pinch myself that I got to sing with George,” said Joe. “It was an absolute honour and privilege and is a memory that will remain with me forever.
“To now be taking the brand-new Freedom tour on the road where I will get the chance to perform and celebrate the music of this absolute legend is just fantastic.”
Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday October 29 from Ipswich Regent’s online box office
