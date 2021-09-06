News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay set for Ipswich show

Judy Rimmer

Published: 1:23 PM September 6, 2021   
Jon Courtenay will perform at Ipswich Corn Exchange on September 19

Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay, who grew up near Ipswich, is returning to his home town this month.

The comedy musician, who was the first Golden Buzzer act ever to win Britain's Got Talent, is set to perform at the Ipswich Corn Exchange on Sunday, September 19.

Jon, a former pupil at the Royal Hospital School in Holbrook, now lives in the Manchester area with his wife Emmah and two sons Nathan and Alfie.

Jon Courtenay will appear at the Ipswich Corn Exchange on September 19

However, he has said he still regards Ipswich as his home town, adding: “I try to visit as often as possible to visit friends and family."

The star lived at Martlesham Heath when he was younger and was involved in the Wolsey Youth Theatre.

Jon started his career as a magician and for many years has been an entertainer doing his own comedy and music shows, most recently on large cruise lines

He triumphed in the show's 2020 final, which was delayed due to lockdown, after presenters Ant and Dec chose him as their Golden Buzzer act on his first appearance.

People going along to watch him are promised plenty of comedy, possibly with a few tears, as well as inspiring music and hilarious  tales of his family, relationships and life on tour.

The show will include all his Britain’s Got Talent songs, along with music spanning the classics to rock'n'roll.

To book tickets, visit the Ipswich theatres website.


