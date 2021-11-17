'No house is the same' - 70 strong trail to light up Kesgrave

Frankie Baisden and her family will be decorating their house - alongside many other Kesgrave families - Credit: Frankie Baisden

A Kesgrave mum who set up the area's festive lights trail last Christmas is hoping to build on its success - with a community switch-on event.

Mum of two Frankie Baisden had been considering trying to co-ordinate an community-wide initiative for a few years, with her background in events serving as inspiration, but it wasn't until the pandemic that she took the plunge.

She said: "I have two kids - aged three and one - and that was why I started, really. My mum and dad put Christmas lights up to be enjoyed by the grandchildren, so I knew it was loved by the kids and thought a trail would be perfect.

"People can drive, people can walk, but with so many events cancelled last year it felt like the right time to put something together."

More than 70 households took part in 2020 with great feedback from residents and visitors prompting Frankie to consider how she can grow the event this year.

Reindeer, Santa and plenty of fairy-lights adorn houses in Kesgrave - Credit: Frankie Baisden

"It created a really nice feel around Kesgrave. We had all sorts - blow up Santas, snowmen, candy canes, houses covered in fairy lights - and some people have said they're thinking about going bigger this year. No house is the same.

"I had people come and tell me that the event made their Christmas, which was so nice to hear.

"But I don't want there to be any pressure on households to do it, people are more than welcome to just be spectators."

A switch-on event is planned, with the intention for every house involved to light up at 6pm on December 4.

And Kesgrave Singers will be performing some carols at the Rupert Fison Square ahead of the switch-on.

Frankie Baisden saw more than 70 households join the trail last year - Credit: Frankie Baisden

Frankie said: "Christmas can be a great time of year but it can also be really tough for people suffering from loneliness and isolation. Last year, the lights felt like they brought the community together and made everyone more connected.

"And because the event is free, there's no limits on who can come along and enjoy, so it's just a really simple way to bring joy."