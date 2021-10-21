Ipswich Town legends to share stories of their careers at Regent Theatre
- Credit: Steve Waller/www.stephenwaller.com/Archant
Two Ipswich Town legends are coming to the Regent Theatre to share stories about their football careers.
Former Blues captain Matt Holland and Kieron Dyer, who started his career at the club, will be sharing stories on the game at the theatre on Thursday, November 11.
The pair will be joined by talkSPORT's Perry Groves and will share tales of the training ground, managers and fall outs.
Audience members will also have the chance to ask their questions to the ex-Tractor Boys.
Holland made 223 consecutive appearances for Town during his spell at the club between 1997 and 2003, only missing one league game due to international duty with the Republic of Ireland.
Dyer, who started his 17-year career at Ipswich, made 95 appearances for Town during two spells at the club.
He also made 33 appearances for England, reaching the quarter finals of the World Cup and European Championships.
Tickets start at £30.50 with VIP tickets priced at £58 and can be booked online.
