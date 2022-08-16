News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Behind the scenes at Kinky Boots rehearsals

person

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 1:42 PM August 16, 2022
Rehearsals for the UK's premiere of the Kinky Boots musical

Rehearsals for the UK's premiere of the Kinky Boots musical - Credit: Archant / Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

Rehearsals are in full swing at The New Wolsey Theatre with a first look of the cast of the UK revival of the hit musical Kinky Boots in action in new photographs. 

Audiences will be transported to the workshop floor of Price and Son when the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical begins its run at the Ipswich theatre from September 1 to September 24. 

rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical

Rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical - Credit: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical

Rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical - Credit: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

The production had its debut at Chicago’s Bank of America Theatre in 2012 and is making its UK revival to mark 10 years of the award-winning show. 

The musical is an adaptation of a Tony Award-nominated book by Harvey Fierstein, and Tony and Grammy Award-winning music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper. 

rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical

Rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical - Credit: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

Keanu Adolphus Johnson, Josephine Lloyd-Welcome and Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn during rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical

Keanu Adolphus Johnson, Josephine Lloyd-Welcome and Lucy Elizabeth Thorburn during rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical - Credit: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

Kinky Boots is directed by Tim Jackson, who has also previously worked with the New Wolsey Theatre as director and dramaturg of The Stage Debut Award-winning co-production called The Season. 

Tim Jackson - Choreographer;Portrait headshots;5 Ways, Brighton, BN1;28th December 2021.© Pete

Tim Jackson - Credit: © Pete Jones

Mr Jackson said: “I am thrilled to be collaborating with this incredible bunch of super-humans, within the acting company and the creative team alike.  

Aruhan Galieva and Tim Jackson during rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical

Aruhan Galieva and Tim Jackson during rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical - Credit: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

Anna Soden during rehearsals for Kinky Boots musical

Anna Soden during rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical - Credit: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

“Each actor is bringing something special and individual to our rehearsal room, and there is a powerful collective desire to make this new production a beautiful celebration of self-love, individuality and acceptance.  

Josephine Lloyd-Welcome and Tim Parker during rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical

Josephine Lloyd-Welcome and Tim Parker during rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical - Credit: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical

Rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical - Credit: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz

“Audiences should expect stellar actor-musicianship, killer vocals and dazzling, high-octane (high-heeled!) dancing, all packaged within a funny, empowering, heart-warming story.” 

Keanu Adolphus Johnson, Roddy Lynch and Matt Corner during rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical

Keanu Adolphus Johnson, Roddy Lynch and Matt Corner during rehearsals for the Kinky Boots musical - Credit: Zbigniew Kotkiewicz


