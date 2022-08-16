Gallery
Behind the scenes at Kinky Boots rehearsals
- Credit: Archant / Zbigniew Kotkiewicz
Rehearsals are in full swing at The New Wolsey Theatre with a first look of the cast of the UK revival of the hit musical Kinky Boots in action in new photographs.
Audiences will be transported to the workshop floor of Price and Son when the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical begins its run at the Ipswich theatre from September 1 to September 24.
The production had its debut at Chicago’s Bank of America Theatre in 2012 and is making its UK revival to mark 10 years of the award-winning show.
The musical is an adaptation of a Tony Award-nominated book by Harvey Fierstein, and Tony and Grammy Award-winning music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper.
Kinky Boots is directed by Tim Jackson, who has also previously worked with the New Wolsey Theatre as director and dramaturg of The Stage Debut Award-winning co-production called The Season.
Mr Jackson said: “I am thrilled to be collaborating with this incredible bunch of super-humans, within the acting company and the creative team alike.
“Each actor is bringing something special and individual to our rehearsal room, and there is a powerful collective desire to make this new production a beautiful celebration of self-love, individuality and acceptance.
“Audiences should expect stellar actor-musicianship, killer vocals and dazzling, high-octane (high-heeled!) dancing, all packaged within a funny, empowering, heart-warming story.”