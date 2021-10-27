News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Felixstowe's Landguard Fort hosts ghost trails for Halloween

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Clarke

Published: 7:00 PM October 27, 2021   
Landguard Fort in Felixstowe is hosting a ghost trail during half-term and for Halloween

Landguard Fort in Felixstowe is hosting a ghost trail during half-term and for Halloween. Visitors are being encouraged to dress up and prizes are on offer - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Felixstowe’s Landguard Fort is open every day during October half-term with Halloween themed ‘spooky-spectacular’ events.

In the run-up to Halloween Landguard Fort will be decorated to celebrate spookiest day of the year, and they will be unveiling a new activity trail for kids to enjoy as they explore the fort with a prize at the end for everyone who completes it. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to come in their best spooky Halloween costumes.

Landguard Fort is reportedly home to a number of military ghosts and spirits Picture: Sarah Lucy Bro

Landguard Fort is reportedly home to a number of military ghosts and spirits and will be hosting a ghost trail during half-term and for Halloween. Visitors are being encouraged to dress up and prizes are on offer - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Nicola Barker, the fort general manager, says: “Halloween is the end of the main 2021 visitor season and we love to make it really special. Visitors and volunteers who make an effort to come as a witch, warlock, ghost, mummy or anything else spooky adds to the atmosphere and makes each day so much more fun.”

Landguard Fort, the site of the last opposed invasion of England in 1667, opens at 10am with last entry at 2.30pm. 

