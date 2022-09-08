Let's Rock festival surprises with stunning line-up of 80s pop legends

Ipswich is getting ready to rock for the first time when it hosts the UK's leading retro festival this weekend.

Let’s Rock Ipswich, which takes place at Trinity Park this Saturday, September 10, will be dominated by many well-known artists, including Adam Ant, OMD, Howard Jones, Heaven 17, Go West, Sonia, Living in a box and Pete Wylie.

The event marks the final night of the Festival of Suffolk celebrations.

OMD will perform in Ipswich - Credit: Let’s Rock

Let’s Rock organisers, Nick Billinghurst and Matt Smith, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to bring Let’s Rock to Ipswich as part of the Festival of Suffolk.

“It’s always exciting taking Let’s Rock to new places, and especially to such a beautiful part of the country.

“We hope you love it as much as we do!”

Let’s Rock 2022 is set to be the biggest and greatest event so far, in terms of both audience and number of festival locations.

The festival includes thirteen events across the UK with a combined audience of over 150,000 people who have been entertained this summer by many of the biggest stars, including Billy Ocean, The Human League, Squeeze, Wet Wet Wet and many more.

Let’s Rock Ipswich will be the last event celebrating the Festival of Suffolk, which marks the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Mark Pendlingto, the Festival of Suffolk chairman and Deputy Lieutenant, said: “Spearheaded by the Suffolk Lieutenancy, the Festival of Suffolk has over 70 partners who are working together to bring to life a host of events across 2022 and during the time of HM Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Mark Pendlington, chair of the Festival of Suffolk - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

“The festival is designed to shine a spotlight on all aspects of Suffolk and Let’s Rock will be a fantastic and fitting finale to the county’s biggest ever community celebration.”

Since launching in 2008, Let’s Rock has grown into the UK’s biggest retro festival series, and in doing so, has re-launched and revitalised the careers of many 80s icons.

Adam Ant will perform in Ipswich - Credit: Let's Rock

Toyah, who will be performing in Ipswich this Saturday, said: “Let’s Rock is very special because not only are there back-to-back acts all day who are all brilliant and iconic, but also the atmosphere is friendly and family-oriented.

“You can look out over an audience and sometimes see three generations of the same family, and the whole audience is treated as family.”

Toyah will perform in Ipswich - Credit: Archant

Let’s Rock Ipswich will include many number one hits performed by well-known artists, as well as fireworks, a huge stage and spectacular lighting.

The final few tickets are available online.