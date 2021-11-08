Limelight Performers rehearsing for All Together Now!, to be staged at St Peter's by the Waterfront in Ipswich - Credit: Glyn D Lee

Limelight Performers, based in Ipswich, are set to join thousands of theatrical organisations around the globe in a special musical show this weekend.

Members of the new amateur theatre group will stage their own production of All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre at St Peter's by the Waterfront at 8pm on Saturday, November 13.

The event features songs from top musicals including Les Miserables, Sister Act, Into The Woods, Oliver!, Waitress, Guys and Dolls, Company, Come From Away and many more.

Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for companies around the world to stage over the same weekend.

Limelight Performers selected a small local cast to bring the songs to life, and have been busy rehearsing for weeks.

Chairman James Aleksic said: “This show couldn’t have come at a better time for us as a company and newly-registered charity.

"The past 19 months have been incredibly tough for everyone, especially arts organisations.

"And so to be able to celebrate the return of local theatre with such an incredible global event was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.

“I’ve been lucky enough to be in a few rehearsals, and the cast are sounding amazing.

"There’s so many incredible songs with lovely tight harmonies - I can’t wait to add in all of the other production elements and share it with an audience."

The show will be Limelight's second musical stage show at St Peter's in just a few weeks.

During September they presented Miscast Musicals, a quirky show featuring great musical numbers where everyone had to be miscast, after the show was postponed twice due to Covid lockdowns.

MTI’s President and CEO Drew Cohen said, “MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians.

"The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy.

"Our goal with this worldwide event is for organisations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.”

Tickets are £15 each. To book, visit the St Peter's by the Waterfront website or call 01473 225269.