A new Ipswich amateur theatre group is set to perform a selection of great musical numbers - as you've never seen them before.

Limelight Performers are ripping up the casting director's rule book for their new production, Miscast Musicals, to be staged at St Peter's by the Waterfront on September 18.

James Aleksic, chair of the group, said: "Everyone has to be miscast. It's that simple.

"In the world of theatre, particularly amateur dramatics, many actors wish they could play this role or that role but they can’t because they are the wrong gender or they are either too old or too young or the wrong ethnicity.

"But with Miscast Musicals they can, because the casting rules go out of the window."

James added: "Think Chicago's Cell Block Tango performed by six men, or Matilda's Revolting Children, all of whom are somewhat older than children, or maybe Summer Nights from Grease, but with male Pink Ladies and female T-Birds."

Miscast Musicals is a compilation of everyone's favourite musical theatre songs, performed by a talented local cast with a live band.

There are songs from Hamilton, My Fair Lady, Dear Evan Hansen, Les Miserables, Kinky Boots, The Sound of Music, Rent, Dreamgirls and many more, all miscast.

The group is thrilled to be bringing the show to St Peter's at last, after it was postponed twice due to Covid lockdowns.

Limelight Performers started rehearsing online for the show during the first lockdown last year, and moved to in-person rehearsals in June.

"When we perform this show, it will be third time lucky as originally it was scheduled for September 2020, then got postponed to January 2021 and now we’re here!," James said.

Limelight Performers were invited by the New Wolsey Theatre to perform as part of the ‘Swich festival in July, when a socially-distanced audience saw a 60-minute preview of Miscast Musicals.

‘The audience loved our preview performance and we are all so happy that we finally get to deliver the complete show,’ said James.

There will be two showings of Miscast Musicals on September 18, at 2.30 and 5.30pm. For tickets, visit the website or call 01473 225269.