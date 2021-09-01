Five musicals coming to Ipswich in 2022

Published: 5:21 PM September 1, 2021

A number of musicals are coming to Ipswich next year - Credit: Johan Persson/PA Archive/PA Images/Tristram Kenton

As we get back into the swing of heading to the theatre, here are five musicals heading to the Ipswich Regent next year that you can get excited about.





A new musical telling the story of the Osmonds will be performed in Ipswich in the new year - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

The Osmonds - A New Musical

Tuesday, February 8 - Saturday, February 12, 2022

Written by The Osmonds' drummer, Jay Osmond, this new musical heading to Ipswich at the start of 2022 pretty much does what it says on the tin.

The musical tells the story of the Osmond brothers and their rise to fame all the way from being child stars in Utah to the emergence of Donny and Marie.

The performance is full of the Osmonds' hit tracks from the 60s, 70s and 80s and promises to have theatre-goers dancing in the aisles.





The hit musical School of Rock will be coming to Ipswich - Credit: ©Tristram Kenton

School of Rock

Tuesday, February 22 - Saturday, February 26, 2022

Based on the hit movie starring Jack Black, the West End and Broadway musical School of Rock arrives in Ipswich in February.

The musical tells the story of Dewey Finn, a rocker in need of cash who poses as a substitute teacher at a prep school and helps the students become a rock band.

The musical mixes the film you know and love with 14 new songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber.





Chicago will arrive in Ipswich in March - Credit: �Tristram Kenton

Chicago

Monday, March 21 - Saturday, March 26, 2022

One of the sexiest musicals around, Chicago was originally scheduled to play in Ipswich in July but will instead be rocking up in March 2022.

The musical sees the viewer whisked back to the 1920s and a world of corruption and murder in which Roxie Hart is seeking a way out after murdering her lover.

Known for songs like 'All That Jazz' and 'Cell Block Tango' promises a phenomenal night for all.





We Will Rock You, the Queen musical by Ben Elton, is returning to the Ipswich Regent in 2022 - Credit: Johan Persson

We Will Rock You

Monday, May 9 - Saturday, May 14, 2022

One of the biggest and most successful musicals ever, We Will Rock You is a tribute to the legendary Queen like no other.

The multi-award winning show has been performed around the world to over 16 million people in the past 20 years.

Featuring 24 of the bands hit songs, the musical follows the Bohemians who seek to bring back freedom of thought to world where everyone thinks and dresses the same.





Friends the Musical parody

Wednesday, March 16, 2022

Our final musical on this list is based on a phenomenon of a very different kind.

When Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, Phoebe and Rachel first appeared on our screens in 1994 they probably wouldn't have counted on becoming stars of a musical.

This parody pokes fun at the hit TV show in a fun and good-hearted way that will leave you pivoting in your seat.