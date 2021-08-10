Published: 7:00 PM August 10, 2021

Ipswich Town fans celebrate with the team as they parade the UEFA Cup in 1981. You're not on here, surely? - Credit: Archant

The New Wolsey theatre is lacing up its football boots as it prepares for 'Never Lost At Home', a musical celebrating Ipswich Town's famous UEFA Cup win in 1981.

Following on from the sell-out FA cup musical Our Blue Heaven, Never Lost Home will also be directed by Peter Rowe and will run from September, 16 to October 9.

Returning to reprise his role as legendary Ipswich Town manager Sir Bobby Robson will be Peter Peverley, and Mark Murphy from BBC Radio Suffolk will voice the match commentaries that will feature in the show.

Never Lost at Home is the brand new musical from director Peter Rowe - Mr Rowe also directed sell out show Our Blue Heaven which celebrated Ipswich Town's FA Cup victory - Credit: Archant/New Wolsey

Audiences at the theatre on Civic Drive in Ipswich will be taken back to the the 1980/1981 season and celebrate town's UEFA cup victory 40 years ago on May 6, 1981.

The story of the team, that featured Terry Butcher, John Wark, and the late Paul Mariner, will be told to the soundtrack of hit songs from the 1980s - with critical moments recreated by a community chorus of young performers from the Ipswich area.

How can I watch it?

Tickets for Never Lost at Home are already available online on the New Wolsey website - wolseytheatre.co.uk, all of their autumn season will be held in a non-socially distanced auditorium, with mask wearing encouraged.

For those that do not feel comfortable returning to a theatre yet, Never Lost At Home will be simultaneously livestreamed - meaning you can watch it from the comfort of your own home for the cost of £20.

How can you get involved?

Ahead of the opening night on September, 16 the New Wolsey is asking Ipswich Town fans to send them their photographs of the day that the team won the UEFA cup.

Photographs received will be included in a video montage which will be shown at the end of the musical

If you have any photographs from the victory in 1981 please email them to tickets@wolseytheatre.co.uk including your name, the names of the people in the picture and the name of the person who took it. By sending the photograph you will be giving your permission for it to be used in Never Lost at Home.

The New Wolsey Theatre, Norwich Theatre and Gecko are being promoted by Head East, an exciting cultural tourism campaign for Norfolk and Suffolk.



