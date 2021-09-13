Rock musical on Ipswich Town's 1981 UEFA Cup win set to take to stage

Published: 11:30 AM September 13, 2021 Updated: 11:55 AM September 13, 2021

The cast of Never Lost At Home outside the New Wolsey theatre in Ipswich - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

A rock musical which celebrates Ipswich Town's legendary 1981 UEFA Cup win is set to take to the stage this week.

Never Lost At Home will be performed at Ipswich's New Wolsey Theatre for the first time on Thursday.

Directed by Peter Rowe and starring Peter Peverley as Blues manager Sir Bobby Robson, the show follows the story of Town's fairytale victory with a 1980s soundtrack of classic rock and disco hits.

It follows Rowe's previous Ipswich Town musical Our Blue Heaven, which delighted theatregoers at the New Wolsey in 2018.

Peter Peverley plays Sir Bobby Robson in the show - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Never Lost At Home runs until Saturday, October 9.

Tickets for the show, which will also be livestreamed, are available on The New Wolsey website, wolseytheatre.co.uk

The New Wolsey will also offer relaxed performances, British Sign Language performances, captioning and audio description for people who need it.