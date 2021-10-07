Published: 4:30 PM October 7, 2021

Dame Dolly gets more than she bargained for in a previous New Wolsey rock 'n' roll production of Jack and the Beanstalk. The 2021 pantomime runs from November 25 to January 8 at the Ipswich theatre

Fe-Fi-Fo-Fum! The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has announced the cast for its upcoming rock ‘n’ roll pantomime Jack and the Beanstalk.

The show will play to both in person and livestreamed audiences from November 25, 2021, until January 8, 2022.

The rock’n’roll panto has been an integral part of the New Wolsey programme for the last 20 years and in that time has become a sold-out Christmas tradition in the town.

The show mixes the best parts of panto with the sounds of a first-class rock concert. The cast is made up of some of the best actor-musicians in the country and this year is no different.

The cast for Jack and the Beanstalk features some familiar names: Nicola Bryan (Sweet Charity) as Fleshcreep, Joe Butcher (Buddy – The Buddy Holly Story) as The Giant, Daniel Carter-Hope (Made In Dagenham) as Squire Snuffbox, James Haggie (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Billy, Natasha Magigi (Don Quixote) as Fairy Aubergine/Gemima, Daniella Piper (The Secret Garden) as Jill, Steve Simmonds (Assassins) as Dame Dolly Durden and Neil Urquhart (Bicycle Boy) as Jack. All other roles are played by members of the company.

Jack climbs the beanstalk in a previous Jack and the Beanstalk at the New Wolsey Theatre. The 2021 pantomime runs from November 25 to January 8 at the Ipswich venue

Following the critically acclaimed success of the theatre’s hybrid pantomime offering The Snow Queen last year, which was “adored” by New York Times critics Alexis Soloski and Elisabeth Vincentelli, this year’s offering will once again include interactions with audiences at home, participation and shout-outs, and the chance to supply a prop during the show.

The production will feature classic and beloved elements of pantomime combined with live performances of classic rock and pop songs including Hit The Road Jack, Lady Marmalade, Get Offa My Cloud and Go Your Own Way.

This year we find that Dame Dolly Durden’s family farm has fallen on hard times - Squire Snuffbox is demanding the rent and Giant Blunderbore, with his wicked sidekick, Fleshcreep, is terrorising the land.

There’s only one thing for it – Jack will have to sell their last remaining cow, Bessie. But when Jack comes back from the market with nothing more than a bag of beans it looks like the Durdens are done for.

Then up pops Fairy Aubergine, up jumps a gigantic beanstalk and Jack is soon on his way up too, battling giants, rescuing the family farm and romancing the Squire’s spirited daughter, Jill.

Captioned, Audio Described, British Sign Language and Relaxed performances will be available during the run with all livestream performances having captioning and audio described options available, except for British Sign Language performances where the live stream’s captioning option will be replaced by a British Sign Language option.

Jack and the Beanstalk is written by New Wolsey artistic director Peter Rowe and directed by Kate Golledge with Rebekah Hughes as musical director.

Tickets for in person audiences begin from £12 with livestream tickets at £25. Tickets can be purchased at The New Wolsey website