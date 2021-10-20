Published: 7:00 PM October 20, 2021

Tarzanna, the children's adventure show comes to the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, for October half-term - Credit: Pamela Raith

Looking for some fun outings for half-term week? The New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich, has organised a collection of family shows to keep youngsters entertained during the day.

On Tuesday October 26 at 11.30am and 2pm you’ll find Big Red Bath on the New Wolsey stage.

Big Red Bath is an exciting collaboration between Full House Theatre and Half Moon, an uplifting and playful production blends music, song and humorous character-based performances in a unique take on this well-loved book.

Adapted from Julia Jarman and Adrian Reynolds’ popular children’s picture book, this quirky, vibrant and humorous tale for two to five year olds features music by Evergreen, an alternative indie-electro-pop trio who bring a blend of folk melodies, electro beats and vocal harmonies.

Then, on Wednesday October 27 at 2pm, The Gramophones Theatre Company bring Tarzanna to the New Wolsey. Tarzanna is a playful aerial theatre show for all the family to enjoy. Join the performers as they climb, jump and swing through the air.

Tarzanna is non-verbal, making it suitable for D/deaf audiences and those who do not speak English, and has received high praise from theatregoers across the country.

On Friday October 29 (2pm & 4pm) & Saturday October 30 (11am & 2pm) Stuff and Nonsense Theatre Company will be presenting the timeless tale of Pinocchio – the wooden puppet who dreams of being a real boy.

Three very funny men seek refuge in a grand but abandoned old house, where they gather around an extraordinary dining table that becomes their playground. Grandfather, Father and Son tell tales of growing up; one of them used to be Pinocchio and it turns out he’s had quite a life.

The production is suitable for all the family, ages 3-plus.

For those who can’t get to the theatre, the New Wolsey is offering a new production of Oliver Twist adapted by award-winning playwright Bryony Lavery, to watch at home.

This landmark production, by Leeds Playhouse in co-production with Ramps On The Moon, has been specially filmed for audiences to enjoy online.

This digital production is available to view online at home from October 25– November 20 . Suitable for 11-plus.

Tickets can be booked at the New Wolsey website