'Love your community' placards on show at Norwich Road festival

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 7:00 PM April 9, 2022
A family celebrate the multiculturalism in Norwich Road PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tara and sister Kelly with Kady and Frank at Ipswich Norwich Road event PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

There were plenty of smiling faces celebrating the diversity and community in Ipswich's Norwich Road at The Hive event on Saturday, April 9. 

Placards reading 'love your community' and 'be happy' were held as South Street Kids paraded from Eastern Angles to Barrack Corner to kick-off the day of celebrations.

Two men with drums and child Johnny PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BON

Phil Harper, Nick Spall and Johnny on the drums.PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

Chalk-drawings, music and a pop-up radio station to capture conversations from residents were also on offer for visitors to the Westgate ward on a fine weather Saturday morning. 

Community written in pink on the pavement next to a colourful rainbow PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

A community rainbow drawn on the pavement in chalk PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

Organised by Cad Taylor and the team from The Hive community hub, the aim of the event was to celebrate multiculturalism along the key Ipswich street.

A gathering of young people with placards reading positive messages

Parade of South Street Kids, who made their own placards of positivity - Credit: Mariusz Gebski

Speaking ahead of the event, Westgate ward councillor Colin Kreidewolf said: "It's a diverse, multicultural area of town and that's what we want to celebrate. 

Chalk art, word says Respect in blue and yellow lettering PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Respect and belief were two big messages of the day PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

"It gets people talking to each other and understand each other better.  

"It may be relatively small scale this year as we try to establish it, and then seek further funding to develop it further." 

Chalk artist Becki Blackwood was creating a colourful display on the pavement

Becki Blackwood of Rock, Paper, Scissors creating chalk drawings. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

A carnival was previously an annual event in Ipswich, but has not featured in the town for well over two decades.

A child plays drums at the Norwich Road community event

Johnny on the drums at the Norwich Road event PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: Archant

Music
Ipswich News

