'Love your community' placards on show at Norwich Road festival

There were plenty of smiling faces celebrating the diversity and community in Ipswich's Norwich Road at The Hive event on Saturday, April 9.

Placards reading 'love your community' and 'be happy' were held as South Street Kids paraded from Eastern Angles to Barrack Corner to kick-off the day of celebrations.

Chalk-drawings, music and a pop-up radio station to capture conversations from residents were also on offer for visitors to the Westgate ward on a fine weather Saturday morning.

Organised by Cad Taylor and the team from The Hive community hub, the aim of the event was to celebrate multiculturalism along the key Ipswich street.

Speaking ahead of the event, Westgate ward councillor Colin Kreidewolf said: "It's a diverse, multicultural area of town and that's what we want to celebrate.

"It gets people talking to each other and understand each other better.

"It may be relatively small scale this year as we try to establish it, and then seek further funding to develop it further."

A carnival was previously an annual event in Ipswich, but has not featured in the town for well over two decades.