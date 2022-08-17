International opera star to perform at Wherstead Park

Christina Johnston during the previous edition of the event Opera in the Park - Credit: Wherstead Park

A world-famous opera singer from Suffolk is inviting people to get carried away with music at an open-air event this weekend.

Christina Johnston will headline the Opera in the Park event on Saturday, August 20, at the Wherstead Park events venue on the edge of Ipswich.

Last year’s event was attended by more than 500 who enjoyed a delicious picnic with a glass of fizz, while listening to an unforgettable performance by Christina.

The international star, who was born in Felixstowe, always emphasises that Suffolk is her “home”.

Since her last performance in 2021, she released a No1 single in the iTunes classical charts and performed with Russell Watson.

Jonathan Senior, the event development manager at Wherstead Park, said: “We created our programme of outdoor events during the pandemic, so people could safely attend them. As we can see, the audience loves it.

“Back in 2020, we contacted Christina to ask her if she would be interested in doing a small safe outdoor concert, and it was incredibly well received by the people that came.

“We’re hosting Christina again this weekend for our, hopefully, the biggest and best yet opera concert in the park.”

There are a limited number of tickets that can be purchased online.