Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen coming to Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:30 PM September 7, 2021   
EMBARGOED TO 0001 WEDNESDAY APRIL 21 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Yorkshire Shepherdess, Amanda Owen launches

Amanda Owen will be in Ipswich talking about her farming life later this year - Credit: PA

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen is set to appear at the Ipswich Corn Exchange, to she shares stories about her time in hit TV show. 

The Yorkshire shepherdess will be taking to the stage on Monday, October 11 sharing anecdotes from her farming life. 

In the "frank, funny and informative" the farmer will talk about her childhood in Huddersfield and why she decided to leave her town life behind for the countryside.

Mrs Owen is part of the hit Channel 5 series Our Yorkshire Farm where she, along with her husband Clive and nine children, show their life on the farm. 

The TV show, which is filmed at the family farm Ravenseat, first aired in 2018 and received almost four million weekly viewers. A new series of the show is set to air this Autumn. 

Tickets for the show start at £21 and are available here

Suffolk Live
Suffolk
Ipswich News

