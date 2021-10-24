Documentary on former world’s fattest man Paul Mason set to air

Published: 7:30 PM October 24, 2021

Paul Mason, the Ipswich man, who was once dubbed the 'world's fattest man' is set to feature in a documentary on ITV - Credit: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

A new documentary following the Ipswich-man once dubbed the 'world’s fattest man' for more than a decade is set to air.

Paul Mason once tipped the scales at almost 80 stone as his food addiction became out of control.

But now, this documentary, filmed over more than a decade, chronicles how Paul pushed his life and health to the absolute extreme.

As surgeons attempt to fix his body when his weight is on a rollercoaster, his situation begs the question: is the real battle in his mind?

Cameras follow Paul as he tries to find out if therapy can provide an answer to his compulsive eating, and attempts to face his demons in order to tackle the addiction which has devastated his life.

You may also want to watch:

The World’s Fattest Man: 10 Years On is set to air on ITV Wednesday, November 3 at 9pm.