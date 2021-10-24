Documentary on former world’s fattest man Paul Mason set to air
- Credit: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT
A new documentary following the Ipswich-man once dubbed the 'world’s fattest man' for more than a decade is set to air.
Paul Mason once tipped the scales at almost 80 stone as his food addiction became out of control.
But now, this documentary, filmed over more than a decade, chronicles how Paul pushed his life and health to the absolute extreme.
As surgeons attempt to fix his body when his weight is on a rollercoaster, his situation begs the question: is the real battle in his mind?
Cameras follow Paul as he tries to find out if therapy can provide an answer to his compulsive eating, and attempts to face his demons in order to tackle the addiction which has devastated his life.
You may also want to watch:
The World’s Fattest Man: 10 Years On is set to air on ITV Wednesday, November 3 at 9pm.
Most Read
- 1 Brunch trip leaves friend group 'anxious' after spiking fears
- 2 Crime map shows locations of weapons offences in Ipswich
- 3 Ambulance service apologises after woman left lying on Cornhill for 2 hours
- 4 How Ipswich are you? Take our quiz to find out
- 5 Business units set to be converted into new seafront flats
- 6 Trial set for man who robbed mum of her handbag
- 7 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
- 8 Holly holding onto new hope in eating disorder recovery process
- 9 Andy's Angles: Six observations after Ipswich Town's 2-1 win over Fleetwood
- 10 Ipswich parents can 'survive not thrive' on £15 half-term food vouchers