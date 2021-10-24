News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Things to do

Documentary on former world’s fattest man Paul Mason set to air

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 7:30 PM October 24, 2021   
Paul Mason

Paul Mason, the Ipswich man, who was once dubbed the 'world's fattest man' is set to feature in a documentary on ITV - Credit: ANDY ABBOTT/ARCHANT

A new documentary following the Ipswich-man once dubbed the 'world’s fattest man' for more than a decade is set to air.

Paul Mason once tipped the scales at almost 80 stone as his food addiction became out of control.

But now, this documentary, filmed over more than a decade, chronicles how Paul pushed his life and health to the absolute extreme.

As surgeons attempt to fix his body when his weight is on a rollercoaster, his situation begs the question: is the real battle in his mind?

Cameras follow Paul as he tries to find out if therapy can provide an answer to his compulsive eating, and attempts to face his demons in order to tackle the addiction which has devastated his life.

You may also want to watch:

The World’s Fattest Man: 10 Years On is set to air on ITV Wednesday, November 3 at 9pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Brunch trip leaves friend group 'anxious' after spiking fears
  2. 2 Crime map shows locations of weapons offences in Ipswich
  3. 3 Ambulance service apologises after woman left lying on Cornhill for 2 hours
  1. 4 How Ipswich are you? Take our quiz to find out
  2. 5 Business units set to be converted into new seafront flats
  3. 6 Trial set for man who robbed mum of her handbag
  4. 7 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  5. 8 Holly holding onto new hope in eating disorder recovery process
  6. 9 Andy's Angles: Six observations after Ipswich Town's 2-1 win over Fleetwood
  7. 10 Ipswich parents can 'survive not thrive' on £15 half-term food vouchers
TV
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

ARP Supermarket site

Retail

Supermarket switch opens door to new Ipswich Lidl

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
South East Suffolk Magistrates' Court, in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Former Ipswich teacher appears in court charged with historic sex offences

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Henley Gate entrance

Ipswich Borough Council

Work finally starts on the Ipswich Garden Suburb after decades of debate

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Richard Moffat, right, of Poor Richard's Books in Felixstowe, which is closing, and Garry O'Malley of Grooveyard Records

Retail

Well-known Felixstowe bookseller to retire and hand over to vinyl store

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon