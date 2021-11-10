A poppy projection is once again part of Remembrance commemorations in Ipswich this year.

Poppies are being projected on the ground at the Cornhill each evening, while the front of the Town Hall is lit up red.

The projections on the Cornhill will continue up to and including Remembrance Sunday, November 14, and are being organised in partnership by Ipswich Borough Council and Ipswich Central.

A projection of a poppy on the Cornhill in Ipswich, photographed during the Spill Festival - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

The Cenotaph in Christchurch Park is also being lit up red, and IBC's parks team has created a special poppy display in the park.

As part of the tribute, a photo exhibition by the Ipswich War Memorial Project is also on show at Ipswich's Cornhill until Monday, November 15. The RBL in Suffolk marked its centenary with a cathedral service in September.

The annual Ipswich Remembrance service will return to its traditional format this year, with members of the public invited to take part, after last year it was staged on a much smaller scale due to Covid restrictions.

The service, organised by the Royal British Legion and Ipswich Borough Council, will take place at the Cenotaph in Christchurch Park at 10.50am on Sunday. It will be attended by veterans, civic leaders and cadets.

A Remembrance poppy display in Christchurch Park, created ahead of this year's services - Credit: Ipswich Borough Council

After the service, the mayor of Ipswich, Elizabeth Hughes and the deputy lord lieutenant of Suffolk, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, will take the salute at the March Past.

Ms Hughes said: “Last year, to protect the health of the most vulnerable in our community, including our older veterans, we had to limit attendees at the Remembrance Sunday service.

"This year, we are pleased to be able to commemorate in the traditional way by coming together in person to honour the memory of those who made the ultimate sacrifice and thank veterans and those actively serving in our Armed Forces.

"Covid-19 is still with us and preventing the spread of the virus remains a priority. That’s why we will be asking those attending to take extra care by maintaining a safe distance from others and wearing face coverings in crowded areas."

As well as Sunday's service, on Thursday, November 11, at 11am, local schoolchildren will join veterans at the Fields of Honour in the Old Cemetery for a service of remembrance.

Each child will lay a poppy at the grave of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. At the same time, other local schoolchildren will lay poppy crosses at the Cenotaph in Christchurch Park for a special service organised by the Royal British Legion.