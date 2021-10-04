QI Elves bringing hit No Such Thing as a Fish podcast to Ipswich Regent

Published: 5:22 PM October 4, 2021

The QI elves do the research for the BBC show hosted by Sandi Toksvig, and also produce the popular "No such thing as a fish" podcast - Credit: Gaby Jerrard PR

The QI Elves, cast of the hit No such thing as a fish podcast and researchers behind the long-running TV show QI, are coming to the Ipswich Regent this October.

Dan, James, Andy and Anna came together as four of the BBCs QI research team, affectionately known as The Elves.

Since their podcast, No Such Thing as a Fish started in 2014, it has gained more than 300 million downloads, toured the world and spawned three best selling books.

Now they're back with the Nerd Immunity Tour, which will feature the recording of a live podcast episode, plus a first half stuffed to the gills with fun, facts and two years of pent up nerdery that would have never worked over zoom.

The Elves said “We’re so glad to be not only getting out of the house but going all over the country, spreading the word of unbelievable facts wherever we go. Subject to government guidelines, there’s no stopping us.”

Where: The Ipswich Regent Theatre, 3 St Helens St, Ipswich, IP4 1HE

When: 22 October, 2021

Price: Tickets are available from £26

Parking: Upper Orwell St. Car Park is closest and costs £2 for an evening.