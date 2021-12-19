Review
Review: Ipswich Regent panto Aladdin gives audience a pre-Christmas boost
- Credit: Paul Clapp
After a year's break due to Covid, Christmas panto made it's triumphant return to the Ipswich Regent Theatre stage this weekend packed full of jokes, circus stunts and flamboyant costumes.
Despite the worries around coronavirus at the moment, the theatre was packed full of families soaking up the festive atmosphere.
The cast of Aladdin, starring X-Factor's Marcus Collins, weren't afraid to mention Covid and within seconds there was a nod to 'alleged' parties at Downing Street last year.
As you might expect, throughout the show the jokes didn't stop coming - sadly many at the expense of Ipswich Town fans.
But better than the jokes was the ad-libbing, if a cast member forgot a line it certainly wasn't glossed over.
Taking the lead role of Aladdin was Home and Away actor Nic Westaway, who embraced the craziness of the British panto, including questionable costumes, in a laid back and endearing way.
Despite some gentle ribbing from Mike McClean as Wishy Washy, Westaway's voice was strong - I particularly enjoyed his tribute to the Australian show he once appeared on.
Most Read
- 1 Can you remember Ipswich Sainsbury's stores in the '70s, '80s and '90s?
- 2 From Debenhams going to Deliveroo arriving - Hot Sausage man sees every change in Ipswich
- 3 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals who were locked up this week
- 4 Matchday Recap: Town and Sunderland share the spoils
- 5 Striking home on private road in Martlesham up for sale for £925,000
- 6 Freezing but fun! All smiles as Winter Wonderland brings ice rink to Ipswich
- 7 Former Defiance Inn pub set to become shared housing
- 8 First pictures as Kevin Beattie statue unveiled in Portman Road
- 9 Ice rink to open at Ipswich Winter Wonderland
- 10 Rubbish at Ipswich flats not picked up for eight weeks, claims resident
Throughout the show the chemistry between the cast was brilliant to see, McClean as Wishy Washy, Darren Machin as the Dame Widow Twankey and Westaway all bounced off each other brilliantly.
Emma Galvin as the Spirit of the Ring and Selena Barron as Princess Jasmine both gave classy performances, with the relaxed atmosphere allowing their personalities to shine through.
Special mention should be given to the littlest members of the chorus, not only were they talented but they looked like they were having the time of their lives up on the Regent stage.
Without giving too much away I wasn't expecting the circus stunts in the pantomime and neither were the young children in the audience who watched open-mouthed.
My seven-year-old daughter said Aladdin had the right mix of everything from scary bits, to singing and dancing.
The soundtrack certainly catered from all ages from the Monkees to Clean Bandit and Zara Larsson.
Aladdin finished with a spectacular finale - worthy of a West End Show and as the cast lapped up their applause I kept my fingers crossed that they will be able to finish their full run.
You can see Aladdin at the Ipswich Regent from now until January 2, 2022, tickets are available on the Ipswich Theatres website - ipswichtheatres.co.uk.