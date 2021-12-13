News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Romesh Ranganathan tour heads to Ipswich

Romesh Ranganathan will appear at the Corn Exchange in Ipswich in January 

Top comedian Romesh Ranganathan is set to appear at Ipswich Corn Exchange next month.

Tickets are now on sale to see his show on January 4,  2022 as part of his The Cynic’s Mixtape - UK tour.

The Corn Exchange show, which includes support, is only for ages 14-plus. It will start at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

The 43-year-old has starred in shows including The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan, A League Of Their Own and Judge Romesh.

He will be "delivering a carefully-curated selection of all the things he has found unacceptable since his last tour". 

On top of his successful comedy career, Romesh is about to take over as presenter of game show The Weakest Link, returning in a new celebrity format later this month.

He will be following in the footsteps of Anne Robinson by hosting the show, which has been off our screens for 10 years.

He is also the author of the books Straight Outta Crawley and As Good As It Gets: Life Lessons from a Reluctant Adult.

To book tickets, visit the box office website.

